Pat Shingleton: "Minus 16 in Minden and Frozen Natural Gas..."



The Dakotas, Minnesota and the northern reaches of Wisconsin and Michigan recently recorded all-time record readings. In comparison, the cold blast of February 1899 was one of the most severe ever recorded. All-time record lows were logged in Milligan, OH at minus 39 degrees and Camp Clarke, NE at -47. Local and state records were posted at Tallahassee and Minden, LA with a frigid minus 16 degrees. All time record lows are still on the books in Dallas at -8, Kansas City at -22 and Washington D.C. at -15. Adding to the super cold was a super blizzard from New Hampshire to Georgia with Virginia recording 40 inches of snow. Once the cold blast made it to Baton Rouge, ice-floes blocked the Mississippi River at New Orleans for the second time in history. A closing message, typically, natural gas, delivered to the home, is too dry to freeze. However, if the pipe carrying the gas is exposed to temperatures of -20 degrees, freezing could occur. Residual water, left in the line after installation or in a low spot could activate freezing. eight years ago, OGE Energy in Oklahoma City reported that natural gas froze at the well head due to temperatures dropping to zero. It was the first time in 15 years that this occurred and at 7:00 a.m. the temperature in northeastern Oklahoma was colder than locations at the South Pole. Enogex transports 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day on its lines into the Midwest and 10% of the gas supply was compromised due to cold weather in 2011.