Pat Shingleton: "Glaze and Cape Spear..."

Glaze is a coating of transparent ice that forms when super-cooled water droplets hit roads during below-freezing weather. Glaze is heavy, sticks to objects that it coats, contains no air bubbles and appears clear and smooth like glass. When freezing rain hits a cold object, glaze can layer several inches thick causing dangerous driving conditions on highways. The Great Southern Glaze Storm of 1951 occurred at the end of January and was one of the most destructive in history. Covering the South in a sheath of ice 100 miles wide from Louisiana to West Virginia, it remains as the costliest winter storm on record with an estimated $100 million in damage. It exceeds all other single storm damage except for hurricanes. The cloudiest, snowiest and foggiest city in Canada is St. John’s, on the Avalon Peninsula. Not far from St. John’s is Cape Spear, the farthest eastern point of the continent, jutting into the icy, windswept North Atlantic. This is where Amelia Earhart launched her solo flight across the Atlantic in 1932. Her flight plan included a departure from Cape Spear, with an intended destination to Paris. Fog, ice and strong north winds forced her to land in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Her venture placed Amelia as the first woman to fly the Atlantic and the only woman to complete the longest and fastest non-stop flight.