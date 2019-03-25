Pat Shingleton: "Cool Me Down With Baby Powder"

Baby powder isn't just for the baby, especially at this time of the year. I shared this with our Sports Director, Mike Cauble, noting that many athletes use it before they suit up to reduce sweat and discomfort. I also told him I use the lavender, Johnson's baby powder. He told me to, "Get Lost!" We did not post a heat advisory this season but still encouraged our viewers and readers to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Talcum and baby powder can cool you down by sprinkling some on your bed sheets. Powder eliminates squeaky floorboards and can assist in untying the hard knot of a shoelace. I gave Mike Cauble a couple of containers of baby powder. He agreed to present them to Coach Les Miles for further verification on discomfort.