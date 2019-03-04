Pat Shingleton: "An Outbreak and a Picture"

Monday, April 24th was the anniversary of the “1908 Tornado.” The Tornado Project reported that this was a major tornadic event when a twister touched down in the community of Weiss in northwest Livingston Parish. It ranks seventh on the list of Top Ten List of Killer Tornadoes. The tornado was approximately two miles wide, moved east-northeast into St. Helena Parish, then to Tangipahoa Parish and exited the state from Washington Parish. In Denham Springs, two people were killed with the worst destruction and loss-of-life in Amite with 29 deaths and four more near Wilmer. When the tornado finally left Louisiana and Mississippi, 143 people died, 400 were injured and 1,935 residents were homeless. On August 28, 1884, F.N. Robinson, in the Dakota Territory, captured what was thought to be the first picture of a tornado. Weatherwise Magazine published the picture, including a thunderstorm cloud with two funnels. A debris cloud is visible and was part of an outbreak that killed six with property damage and loss of livestock. Updated research noted that four months earlier on April 26th in Garnett, Kansas, A.A. Adams photographed another tornado officially becoming the first twister picture.