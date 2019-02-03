Pat Shingleton: "A Frozen Lake and he Wettest Spot..."

With expectation of another freeze Monday morning it doesn't compare to other cold weather locations. While at Gannon University in Erie, PA, we would refer to it as the "Mistake on the Lake." During the winters of '93-'94, most of the Great Lake's surface was solid. In '79, all of the Great Lakes were frozen. On Memorial Day, '96, picnickers along Lake Superior's shoreline, cooled their drinks with ice floating in the lake. Here, we use sand on bridges during episodes of freezing weather. In the snow-belt locations, snow fences are placed near highways to prevent drifts onto the roadway. The fence reduces wind speed, increases turbulence and causes snow to pile downwind. Tutunendo and Lloro, Columbia and Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, India report seasonal rain totals between 395 to 460 inches each year. Extending 5,243 feet above the Pacific Ocean, Mount Waialeale was named for an adjacent small pond that means “rippling waters.” The extinct volcano rests in the middle of the nearly circular Hawaiian island of Kauai. The total yearly rainfall on Mount Waialeale varies between 303.55 inches to 449.4 inches making this location near the top of world meteorological records for rainfall. An adjacent mountain, Puu Kuki in Maui, holds the distinction of having the highest one-year-total for any location in the United States with 704 inches in 1982.