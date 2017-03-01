Pastor prays stolen tools are returned

BATON ROUGE - It's been more than prayers putting Pastor H. Lewis Jones on his knees.



The north Baton Rouge Pastor has been making repairs on his church since the August flood.

Today, he's down on his knees, praying for a different reason. Praying someone will return his tools.

On Tuesday, the pastor had to call police after someone broke in and took his tools that he was using to make flood repairs to the building.

Now, the pastor is simply asking for the thief to return the tools taken.

"It was hard to come by the tools, and now we'll have to replace them. Just bring the tools back," said Jones.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.