Pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll
ASHEVILLE - A North Carolina pastor is angry that the maker of the American Girl doll collection is selling a boy version of its pricey dolls.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the Rev. Keith Ogden sent a message Wednesday to more than 100 parishioners titled, "KILLING THE MINDS OF MALE BABIES," upon watching a segment about American Girl on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Ogden, a pastor at Asheville's Hill Street Baptist Church, says the doll will emasculate boys and encourage the alteration of "God's creation of male and female."
The message came after Mattel Inc. announced the debut of Logan Everett, a male drummer who plays alongside Tenney Grant, a girl doll who loves country music.
Company spokeswoman Stephanie Spanos says fans have been asking for a boy character for decades.
