Pastor hopes to help family, friends heal as Sergeant Anderson is laid to rest

BATON ROUGE- The Healing Place Church has become a center of spiritual recovery to some in Baton Rouge over the past year.

After last year's tragedies, including the slaying of three officers, the Alton Sterling Protests, and the August flood, their mission is to heal the world.

David Wray serves as the Highland campus pastor. He says they believe God placed them in this city for divine healing.

"God's given us this place that we're able to open up the doors," Wray said. "And we believe really that the greatest hours of the church aren't just reserved for Sunday, but Monday through Saturday to be able to serve and reach people in the community however we can."

Just a day before Sergeant Shawn Anderson's funeral, Wray hopes the church can be viewed as a place of healing for Anderson's family and colleagues during this distressing time.

"You know it's not just the time, or the week after the individual passes away, but the hurt, the suffering is for years. And so anything we can do to serve and to help families in need... That's why we're here," Wray said.

Hundreds of people will fill the seats at the church Thursday as Sergeant Anderson is laid to rest.