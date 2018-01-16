41°
Pastor denounces Trump remarks with Pence in pew

Monday, January 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - With Vice President Mike Pence sitting in the pews, a Maryland pastor denounced President Donald Trump's vulgar description of African nations.
  
Maurice Watson, pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, delivered the sermon Sunday while Pence was visiting.
  
Watson called Trump's remarks - in which he reportedly used an obscenity to describe African nations and Haiti during an immigration discussion with Congressional leaders - "dehumanizing" and "ugly."
  
The pastor said "whoever made such a statement" is wrong and should be held accountable.
  
Watson said he felt "led by God to do it" and noted many of his congregants come from African nations.
  
Worshippers stood and applauded as Watson spoke.

  
WUSA-TV reports Pence became red-faced at times during the sermon, though Pence's office denied that in an email Monday to The Associated Press.
