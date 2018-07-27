95°
Latest Weather Blog
Pastor admits to stealing $95K in disability benefits
BOGALUSA(AP) - A southeastern Louisiana pastor has admitted to stealing more than $95,000 in Social Security disability benefits.
Citing a U.S. Department of Justice news release, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Thursday that 54-year-old Jerry R. Newton has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds.
He was charged in the theft in April. The release says the Bogalusa Baptist Church pastor applied for Social Security benefits but didn't disclose his salary from the church or the two businesses that he owned. Newton had been the church's paid pastor since 2007.
The concealment of Newton's income led to him receiving more than $95,000 in unentitled disability benefits. He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 25.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water being distributed in Clinton following boil water advisory
-
Multiple guns taken during Tuesday vehicle burglaries
-
Two attempt to burglarize gun store by ramming building with stolen car
-
Some fear DOTD projects in Old South Baton Rouge are bad for...
-
National Guard dispatched to Clinton for drinking water issue Thursday