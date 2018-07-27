95°
Pastor admits to stealing $95K in disability benefits

Source: Associated Press
BOGALUSA(AP) - A southeastern Louisiana pastor has admitted to stealing more than $95,000 in Social Security disability benefits.
 
Citing a U.S. Department of Justice news release, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Thursday that 54-year-old Jerry R. Newton has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds.
 
He was charged in the theft in April. The release says the Bogalusa Baptist Church pastor applied for Social Security benefits but didn't disclose his salary from the church or the two businesses that he owned. Newton had been the church's paid pastor since 2007.
 
The concealment of Newton's income led to him receiving more than $95,000 in unentitled disability benefits. He is set to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

