Pastime offering west side drivers a discount until traffic slows down

BATON ROUGE – With the base of the ‘new bridge’ sitting right next to Pastime, the restaurant owners know how grueling traffic has been the last couple of days.

“Oh it’s a pain,” said owner Nicole Wesley. “The line to the ramp of the bridge is right [behind us].”

Traffic has been causing a lot of frustration amongst drivers. To alleviate that, Wesley is offering up a deal to those who live on the West side of the river. When traffic is at peak congestion, happening around 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. lately, a Port Allen, Brusly or Addis driver’s license will get customers 10 percent off their meal.

“Come in here, relax, eat, have a drink or use the bathroom,” laughed Wesley.

People are already taking advantage of this.

“We decided to come here since the atmosphere is nice,” said Curtis Neyland who stopped by the restaurant with his wife before they had to drive back to Brusly.

“It's much, much better than sitting in traffic,” said Joan Neyland. “I try to plan strategically, which the last week you cannot do. Earlier this week I was stuck in gridlock and it was horrible.”

Pastime will be offering this deal until traffic goes back to normal.