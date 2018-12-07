Latest Weather Blog
Passerby catches sweet moment between boy, state trooper at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE- A candid photo at a local gas station captured a state trooper making a child's day.
The encounter happened at the Racetrac at Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard Thursday evening. The trooper was apparently getting his usual coffee when the boy approached him, excited to see a real police officer.
The officer greeted the young man, but he then noticed the boy's shoe was untied. The trooper pointed this out to the boy, who just stood in silence. After a moment, he asked if he needed help tying his shoe, to which the child nodded.
The two went on talk about arresting "bad guys" and what the officer does on a daily basis. The moment was so endearing that a passerby caught a picture of the meeting and sent it to state police, who later shared it on social media.
