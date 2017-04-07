Passenger ejected, driver injured in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was ejected from a vehicle after a crash in Denham Springs.

A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was traveling westbound on Lockhart Road near Magnolia Blvd.

Officials say the vehicle veered right for unknown reasons and drove into a culvert.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

That passenger, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither person injured in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to LPSO.

