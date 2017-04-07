59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Passenger ejected, driver injured in Denham Springs crash

1 hour 27 minutes 4 seconds ago April 07, 2017 Apr 7, 2017 Friday, April 07 2017 April 07, 2017 7:52 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was ejected from a vehicle after a crash in Denham Springs.

A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was traveling westbound on Lockhart Road near Magnolia Blvd.

Officials say the vehicle veered right for unknown reasons and drove into a culvert.

The passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

That passenger, as well as the driver of the vehicle, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither person injured in the crash was wearing a seat belt, according to LPSO.

