Party to save the Louisiana coast

BATON ROUGE - The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is bringing "Party for the Coast" to Baton Rouge. Chuck Simmons stopped by 2une In this morning to tell us about the party.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is a group that does many things to protect Louisiana's coastline. They're involved in things like land building through habitat restoration programs and educating others on the current situation of the coast through the state of the coast conference.

Right now the Louisiana coastline is disappearing at an alarming rate. A chunk of land the size of Tiger Stadium disappears every hour.

"Party for the Coast" is attempting to bring awareness to the importance of preserving the coastline.

"We're bringing awareness to as many people as we possibly can in the best way we can think of," Simmons told News 2's John Pastorek.

And what better way than throwing a party?

The event will be held this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Varsity Theatre next to LSU's campus. The party will have live music, food, and an auction.

Visit this website to purchase tickets.