Party barge stolen, vandalized over the weekend in Pointe Coupee

VENTRESS - A party barge was stolen from a campground and later found vandalized.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, the boat was stolen from Jim's campground in Ventress sometime over the weekend. The vessel was later found, along with its extra trolling motors, however it was covered in spray-painted graffiti.

Photos posted by the sheriff's office show vulgar and racist language covering large portions of the barge.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident or any camera footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Pointe Coupee Communications at (225) 694-3737 or Criminal Investigations at (225) 638-5445.