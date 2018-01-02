33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parts of Tangipahoa Parish under boil water advisory

9 hours 43 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, January 02 2018 Jan 2, 2018 January 02, 2018 2:04 PM January 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA PARISH- The Hammond, Tickfaw and Independence areas owned and operated by the French Settlement Water Company are experiencing low pressure or no water.

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued. The advisory will remain in effect until the freeze ends and bacteriological samples can be collected the week of Jan 8.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days