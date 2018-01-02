33°
Latest Weather Blog
Parts of Tangipahoa Parish under boil water advisory
TANGIPAHOA PARISH- The Hammond, Tickfaw and Independence areas owned and operated by the French Settlement Water Company are experiencing low pressure or no water.
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued. The advisory will remain in effect until the freeze ends and bacteriological samples can be collected the week of Jan 8.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Store shelves empty as cold snap continues
-
Huge search effort underway for missing teen in Livingston Parish
-
Man found shot dead in Gonzales ditch; Jefferson Parish deputies on-scene
-
Huge search effort underway for missing teen in Livingston Parish
-
Second body found after early morning house fire on 78th Ave.