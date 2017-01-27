Parts of I-10 to close near Lafayette Sunday morning

LAFAYETTE – Parts of I-10 will be closed Sunday near Lafayette as crews work to pull power lines across the roadway.

According to DOTD, both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed for up to one hour Jan. 29 between Exit 103 and before Exit 104. The work is scheduled to take place between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. weather permitting.

The eastbound detour would consist of US 90/167 southbound at Exit 103 to LA 94 to LA 328 to I-10 eastbound.

The westbound detour would consist of LA 328 at Exit 109 to LA 94 to US 167/90 to I-10 westbound.

“DOTD apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary work may cause,” a statement said Friday.