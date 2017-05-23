Parts of I-10 east to close for first weekend of June

SORRENTO – Both eastbound lanes on I-10 will be closed for the first weekend of June.

According to DOTD, the closure will start Friday, June 2 at 9 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday, June 5 where I-10 intersects with Airline Highway. The closure is needed to install a repaired section of the bridge for the westbound on-ramp.

Drivers will be required to detour onto Airline Highway then proceed to LA 641 to get back onto I-10.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” a statement on the closure said.