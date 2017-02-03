Parts of Greenwell Springs Road to close this weekend

BATON ROUGE – Parts of Greenwell Springs road will be closed this weekend north of Magnolia Bridge Road this weekend.

According to DOTD, 1.5 miles of LA 37 will be closed north of LA 64 from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is needed as crews work to repair drainage.

Northbound traffic will detour using LA 3034 to LA 408 and then back to LA 37. Southbound traffic will detour using LA 408 to LA 3034 then back to LA 37.

“DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” a statement from DOTD said.