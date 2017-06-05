Parts of Edwards' criminal justice revamp win final passage

BATON ROUGE - Parts of Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to drop Louisiana's incarceration rate are headed to the governor's desk, winning final passage in the Senate. But one measure stalled at least temporarily with senators.



The Senate voted Monday for proposals to reinvest 70 percent of any savings from the criminal justice redesign into anti-recidivism programs and to make it easier for ex-offenders to get occupational licenses.



The Senate also passed a bill to decrease offenders' fines and court fees, sending it back to the House for approval before it can reach Edwards.



A separate measure to suspend child support obligations while an offender is behind bars fell five votes short, with 12 senators absent. The Senate is expected to reconsider the proposal.