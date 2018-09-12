Part-time school band director facing child pornography charges

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A part-time band director in Lafayette has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Kevin Forestier, 23, was charged with possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13, according to KATC.

“Every time an image or video is viewed or shared, a child is re-victimized," said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. "This is a crime that impacts victims for life."

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, Forestier was a part-time supplemental band director for the parish. He was previously worked at Acadiana High School.

“He will not be returning to Lafayette Parish schools to teach,” spokesperson for LPSS Joe Craig said.