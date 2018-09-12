85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Part-time school band director facing child pornography charges

2 hours 24 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 September 12, 2018 9:32 AM September 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A part-time band director in Lafayette has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Kevin Forestier, 23, was charged with possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13, according to KATC.

“Every time an image or video is viewed or shared, a child is re-victimized," said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. "This is a crime that impacts victims for life."

According to the Lafayette Parish School System, Forestier was a part-time supplemental band director for the parish. He was previously worked at Acadiana High School.

“He will not be returning to Lafayette Parish schools to teach,” spokesperson for LPSS Joe Craig said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days