Part owner of Marvin Gaye song sues Ed Sheeran over hit song

2 hours 43 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 1:54 PM June 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A part owner of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" is suing Ed Sheeran for $100 million after getting blocked from a similar lawsuit brought by other copyright owners.
  
Both lawsuits say the British songwriter copied parts of the soul classic for his Grammy-winning hit "Thinking Out Loud."
  
A lawyer for Structured Asset Sales said the new lawsuit's Thursday filing was necessary because a judge refused to let the company join a 2016 lawsuit by the family of a co-writer of Gaye's song.
  
That lawsuit, which is still pending in Manhattan federal court, seeks unspecified damages.
  
A lawyer for Sheeran and other defendants said in a letter to the judge in the original lawsuit that he will seek to have both lawsuits tossed out. He said they were baseless.

