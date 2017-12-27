Authorities question person of interest after New Roads fire

POINTE COUPEE- Authorities are questioning a person of interest after a early morning house fire in New Roads.

The fire took place at a home in the 1000 block of West Main Street at around 5:20 a.m. Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said a person of interest is being questioned in Baton Rouge about the fire. At this time, no arrest has been made.

After the fire, authorities closed part of West Main Street. The roadway is closed from Berthier Street to Olinde Street. Traffic is being rerouted to Parent Street.