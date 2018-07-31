88°
Latest Weather Blog
Part of Texas parking garage collapses; no apparent injuries
IRVING, Texas (AP) - A portion of a suburban Dallas parking garage has collapsed, sending vehicles and rubble onto others below, but authorities say there are no apparent injuries.
The Irving Fire Department said on Twitter that 21 vehicles were damaged in the collapse Tuesday.
Authorities say a preliminary search indicated no one was hurt. A more intensive search is underway.
Images of the collapse appear to show that a large square section of the top deck of the two-story garage fell to the ground below.
Sheets of concrete came to rest on some cars. Other vehicles were piled against one another.
The garage provides parking for professional offices in Irving, northwest of Dallas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver sentenced in 2016 crash that killed two kids
-
Leaders to discuss student protection during EBR School Safety Summit
-
One transported after car crashes into fire truck on I-10
-
Port Allen council could intervene in unsolved murder
-
Crews clear chemical leak off Airline Highway; evacuated residents allowed to return...