Part of South Range Ave. in Denham Springs to close for accident investigation
DENHAM SPRINGS - A portion of a roadway in Denham Springs will be closed Tuesday morning for an accident investigation.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, South Range Avenue will be closed between I-12 and Bass Pro Boulevard. The closure was set to begin at 9 a.m. Authorities expect the roadway will be closed for approximately two hours.
Southbound lanes will be completely shut down, and northbound traffic will be allowed through intermittently. Drivers should expect delays.
