87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Part of LA 22 in Ascension to close for railroad repairs

2 hours 29 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 8:21 AM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION - A portion LA 22 in Ascension Parish will be closed starting this week at the railroad tracks.

The roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday, between Lambert Street and Railroad Street in Sorrento. According to officials, the roadway will be closed so crews can replace the railroad tracks and reconstruct the crossing.

No traffic will be allowed through the area.

Detours:

SB Traffic: 22 South - 61 S - I10 West - 22 South

NB Traffic: 22 North - I10 East - 61 N - 22 North

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days