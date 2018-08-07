Part of LA 22 in Ascension to close for railroad repairs

ASCENSION - A portion LA 22 in Ascension Parish will be closed starting this week at the railroad tracks.

The roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday, between Lambert Street and Railroad Street in Sorrento. According to officials, the roadway will be closed so crews can replace the railroad tracks and reconstruct the crossing.

No traffic will be allowed through the area.

Detours:

SB Traffic: 22 South - 61 S - I10 West - 22 South

NB Traffic: 22 North - I10 East - 61 N - 22 North