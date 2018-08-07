87°
Latest Weather Blog
Part of LA 22 in Ascension to close for railroad repairs
ASCENSION - A portion LA 22 in Ascension Parish will be closed starting this week at the railroad tracks.
The roadway will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday, between Lambert Street and Railroad Street in Sorrento. According to officials, the roadway will be closed so crews can replace the railroad tracks and reconstruct the crossing.
No traffic will be allowed through the area.
Detours:
SB Traffic: 22 South - 61 S - I10 West - 22 South
NB Traffic: 22 North - I10 East - 61 N - 22 North
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy discusses education
-
Broome to hold final public meeting to discuss half-cent road tax
-
Uniform store pushing out orders days before school starts
-
Vigil held in Baton Rouge for native missing after mysterious boating accident...
-
Entergy: Reports of suspicious odor in air 'not a gas leak'