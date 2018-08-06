85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Part of Highway 929 to close for drainage repairs

1 hour 9 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 8:59 AM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Highway 929 at Patty Joe Lane in Galvez will be closed starting August 13.

According to a release, the roadway will be closed to upgrade drainage culverts. Traffic should detour on Parker Road to the north and Causey Road to the south.

Officials say the repairs are expected to take four weeks.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days