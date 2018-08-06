85°
Part of Highway 929 to close for drainage repairs
PRAIRIEVILLE - Highway 929 at Patty Joe Lane in Galvez will be closed starting August 13.
According to a release, the roadway will be closed to upgrade drainage culverts. Traffic should detour on Parker Road to the north and Causey Road to the south.
Officials say the repairs are expected to take four weeks.
