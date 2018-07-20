Part of Highland Road westbound closed Saturday for tree trimming

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge City-Parish has announced that part of Highland Road westbound will be closed Saturday.

The roadway will be closed between Dentation Drive and Sunset Boulevard from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to a release, the road will be closed for tree trimming. Drivers in the area should expect major delays.

The detour route is Staring Lane to Burbank to Lee Drive.