Part of Bluff Road to be closed over summer

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, April 03 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

ASCENSION PARISH - The overpass on Bluff Road will be closed all summer for major repairs. The road is used as a major cut-through, saving time and gas money for people throughout Ascension, Iberville and East Baton Rouge parishes.

And it's going to cause a huge inconvenience for the more than 5,000 residents in this area. Anyone living near the overpass will have to take a four-mile detour to get to I-10 by way of Old Jefferson Highway.

DOTD says the overpass is in need of major restructuring - replacing the girders holding it up. The overpass also needs to be raised nine inches from 15' 9'' to 16' 6''. DOTD says construction should begin at the end of May and will take at least two months.

