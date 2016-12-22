Parkview Baptist spring musical begins Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Students at Parkview Baptist are preparing for their annual spring musical. This year the school is performing a production called "Crazy For You".

"It's very lively," says Lori Kaiser, from Parkview Baptist. "There's a lot of tap dancing and singing."

"It's a lot of work, but it's also a lot of fun because you really do become a family with the cast members," said the stage manager, Caroline Garrett.

The musical will be held every night from March 26th to March 28 at 7:30 p.m. It will be performed at the Parkview Baptist School, located at 5750 Parkview Church Road.

To purchase tickets visit their website.