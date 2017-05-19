Parkview Baptist head baseball coach retiring

Photo: Parkview Baptist School

BATON ROUGE - Parkview Baptist School's head baseball coach is stepping away from the plate.

School officials announced Darron Mitchell is retiring from his role as head baseball coach.

Mitchell led the Eagles to six district titles, two state runner up titles in 2012 and 2015, and one State Championship title in 2013.

Mitchell served a total of 22 years teaching and coaching. School officials say Mitchell will continue his role as assistant athletic director, as well as other administrative responsibilities.

The process of naming a new head coach will begin soon, according to the school.