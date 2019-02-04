Parkview Baptist announces new head football coach

BATON ROUGE - Parkview Baptist School has a new football coach.

According to a release from the school, Stefan LeFors will replace Jay Mayet, who resigned last month.

LeFors was the head coach at Christian Academy of Louisville where he compiled an 86-20 career record with seven district championships. His team also won state championship titles in 2016 and 2018. LeFors was named the five-time District Coach of the Year and the 2016 AP State Coach of the Year.

Before working at Christian Academy, the Baton Rouge native was the Academic Specialist for the University of Louisville football program.

LeFors graduated from Christian Academy in 2000. While in high school, LeFors was a quarterback for the Crusaders. After graduating, he played for the University of Louisville where he was named First Team All-Conference USA Quarterback, Conference USA Football Player of the Year, Liberty Bowl MVP, and East West Shrine All Star Football Player of the Game.