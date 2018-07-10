Parish where councilman died in cycling accident looks to improve road safety

WEST FELICIANA - It's a popular cycling feature that attracts thousands of bikers to West Feliciana each year, including the late EBR councilman Buddy Amoroso.

"From what I understand, talking to bikers, they really like it because of the hills, you know, it's different from Baton Rouge," West Feliciana Councilman Mel Percy said.

Bicyclist safety was a subject at Monday's parish council meeting.



"There are some roads that are dangerous and they probably should not be riding on them," he said.

Amoroso died on Saturday, June 30 while he was riding his bike on Highway 66. He and a friend were hit from behind on a straight-a-way.

"I get more complaints about bicycle rides than I do about potholes in our roads that are horrible," Councilman Bill May said.

Frustration with a large bike race came from Parish-President Kevin Couhig, who showed a video of a bike race that he took last weekend.

"It's not that I don't like bicyclists," Couhig said. "But I think this pack riding in bicyclists is dangerous."

The council decided to form a committee to look into improving the safety of cyclists and motorists but wasn't entirely clear on what the outcome of that committee could be.

"What we're not going to do, I can assure you, is build bike lanes. We don't have money to do that. We can't even re-pave the roads that need re-paving," Percy said.