Parish president requests flags to be lowered for late Clerk of Court
AMITE – Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has requested that all flags in the parish be lowered in honor of the late longtime Clerk of Court Julian Dufreche.
Dufreche died on Monday after his battle with colon cancer.
Dufreche was a city councilman and Mayor of Ponchatoula prior to being the Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court.
Miller said that he "went out of his way to help people."
"There is no doubt that he will be remembered for the kindness he showed over a lifetime of selfless service to others," Miller said.
Miller said that all flags are to be placed at half-staff in the parish until Friday afternoon.
