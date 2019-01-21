Parish official Brian Spillman announces run for West Feliciana sheriff

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Longtime law enforcement officer and parish official Brian Spillman has announced his candidacy for the office of West Feliciana Parish Sheriff.

Spillman's announcement comes just weeks after Sheriff Austin Daniel announced plans to retire at the end of his current term in 2020. Spillman says he plans to continue several programs and activities employed during Sheriff Daniel's tenure.

“Sheriff Austin Daniel instituted a number of successful programs that we will continue, as well as new ones such as a Citizens Academy, which provides residents a look into the inner workings of our sheriff’s office.”

Spillman spent 25 years with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, eventually being promoted to an administrative position with the department's law enforcement division. Spillman's other jobs since 2007 include Patrol Supervisor, Crisis Response Team Commander, Helicopter Pilot, and School Security Supervisor. He was named West Feliciana's Homeland Security director in 2014.