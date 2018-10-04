Parish enacts new cycling rules despite pushback

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) - New rules that officials in a Louisiana parish say are meant to protect cyclists have been enacted despite criticism from the cycling community.

The Advocate reports that West Feliciana Parish council officials voted Wednesday to approve the rules. The move follows the death in June of East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso, who was hit by a driver while riding his bike.

The new rules require cyclists to wear fluorescent clothing, ride single file in groups of fewer than 10 and ride within two feet of the right side of the road except when passing. Cycling enthusiasts say the ordinance is unnecessary.

Baton Rouge bike shop owner Tom Townsend told council members before their vote that if drivers travel at reasonable speeds there's room to pass safely.