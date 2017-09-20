Parents upset after Baker School Board votes down school resource officer

BAKER - The Baker School Board voted down a proposal to bring back a school resource officer to Baker High School's campus.

A few weeks ago, Tianne Moore talked with us, after her daughter experienced a series of bullying at Baker High School.

"If you don't have the officer at that school what's going to happen if you had the gun there with the officer there, what else are you going to have now?" Moore said.

The school board's decision doesn't sit well with Baker High parents like Sarah Patterson. She says her grandson is afraid to go to school everyday.

"We need them, you don't know how bad we need them until you have one that's being bullied and picked on, and it hurt," says Patterson.

The school system doesn't have the funds for a school resource officer this year.



"And then polling the principals and administrative systems at the school site, they felt pretty comfortable at this time that we can just postpone the resource officer at the school particularly at the middle and the high school," Superintendent Hermain Brister said.

Since the beginning of the school year, Baker's Police Chief says they've received several complaints of bullying and doesn't understand why the school board would vote otherwise.

"We want to be there for the kids, the parents, for the students, for everybody that has any part of the school system. It's disappointing that you can get a board to vote no for police in the school."

Earlier this month, the chief sent a letter to the superintendent pleading to bring back the school resource officer program.

An examination of calls to Baker High's temporary campus on Groom Road shows that over the past year, police responded to at least 35 crimes, including violent and property crimes and one instance in which a gun was found on campus.

"I don't understand. We can fix roads, dig ditches, but these kids are our future," Patterson said.