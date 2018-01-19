35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parents plead not guilty to torture of 13 children

6 hours 19 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, January 18 2018 Jan 18, 2018 January 18, 2018 7:55 PM January 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The parents of 13 children and young adults have pleaded not guilty in a California court to numerous charges that they tortured and abused the siblings for years.
  
David and Louise Turpin were each ordered held on $12 million bail after entering their pleas Thursday and were scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23.
  
Earlier, the district attorney detailed allegations that the couple beat their children, chained them up as punishment and fed them very little.
  
Authorities say the siblings are malnourished and undersized, with cognitive impairment and other problems.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days