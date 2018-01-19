35°
Parents plead not guilty to torture of 13 children
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The parents of 13 children and young adults have pleaded not guilty in a California court to numerous charges that they tortured and abused the siblings for years.
David and Louise Turpin were each ordered held on $12 million bail after entering their pleas Thursday and were scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23.
Earlier, the district attorney detailed allegations that the couple beat their children, chained them up as punishment and fed them very little.
Authorities say the siblings are malnourished and undersized, with cognitive impairment and other problems.
