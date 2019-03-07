Parents of missing St. Tammany Parish toddler arrested

ELMWOOD - The parents of a missing 2-year-old boy have been arrested after the body of a toddler was found under the Huey P. Long bridge in Jefferson Parish.



Media outlets report 21-year-old Gabrielle Whittington and 21-year-old Onterio Thompson were arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful disposal of human remains and obstruction of justice.



The Jefferson Parish coroner's office hasn't positively identified the remains, but authorities believe the toddler is the missing 2-year-old son of Whittington and Thompson. The boy's grandmother had reported him missing from St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday.



An autopsy was performed Thursday, but Jefferson Parish Deputy Coroner Granville Morse says a cause of death hasn't been determined. He estimates the toddler, whose body was found inside a garbage bag, had been dead for at least two weeks.



It's unclear if the parents have attorneys.