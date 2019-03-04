37°
Parents of dead West Point cadet retrieve his sperm
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - The parents of a West Point cadet fatally injured in a skiing accident have received a judge's permission to retrieve his sperm for possible artificial insemination.
U.S. Military Academy Cadet Peter Zhu was declared brain dead Wednesday, four days after a skiing accident at West Point. His parents on Friday asked a state court judge for permission to retrieve his sperm before the 21-year-old's organs were removed for donation that day.
The parents said in a court filing their son planned to have children, and that they were "desperate to have a small piece of Peter that might live on."
The judge on Friday granted permission to retrieve the sperm, ordering it stored pending a court hearing March 21.
Zhu was from Concord, California. He planned to attend medical school.
