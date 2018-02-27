Latest Weather Blog
Parents in Louisiana charged after newborn found in trash
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say the parents of a newborn have been charged after the baby was found in the trash.
The Town Talk reports 30-year-old Thelma Kirkland and 31-year-old Carl Hall were arrested Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Police say the child is on life support.
An Alexandria police statement says officers were called to a house on Feb. 21. Upon arrival, they contacted emergency personnel, who were summoned earlier to a report of a miscarriage.
They told officers they arrived, began treating the mother and discovered the newborn baby in the trash.
Detectives learned the baby was placed in the trash after it was born. According to the investigation, the parents then waited over an hour to call for help.
It's unclear if the parents have lawyers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trial date to be set for Matassa bribery case
-
Emergency declared amid Louisiana flooding concerns
-
Restore LA home reconstruction begins for 70 identified homeowners
-
School district: Nothing questionable in reporting of gun at school
-
LDWF secretary proposes fee increase for hunting, fishing licenses
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana