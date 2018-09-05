Parents concerned about condition of elementary school, calling on district for help

SLAUGHTER - A group of parents say the school where their children attend is falling apart. They've formed a group to help promote action and awareness at Slaughter Elementary School.

The newly-formed parent-teacher organization is focused on a number of safety concerns at the elementary school in East Feliciana Parish. These concerns didn't just happen overnight. Joshua Oneal has three children who attend Slaughter Elementary School and say that as a parent, he does not want his children learning in this type of environment.

"The condition of the school is pitiful," said Oneal.

Recently, Oneal toured the school and took photos of these conditions.

"The breezeway, the boards are rotting and falling, there's mold growing in one of the sixth-grade classrooms, the roof was leaking on a day it wasn't even raining," said Oneal.

In addition, Oneal says there's unsecured electrical tubing hanging in an area where a student can reach and grab it, a two by four holding up a parking overhang, temporary buildings that are no longer in use have been boarded up, and shingles are missing from the roof. He describes a bucket in a classroom that is moved around the room to collect water dripping from the ceiling. He says these conditions are nothing new.

"From what I understand it's been years and years that this has been going on," said Oneal.

He, along with dozens of others who have formed this PTO, are calling on the school district to address these problems before someone gets hurt.

"The safety hazards are the biggest thing to worry about right now," he said.

Worrying is what he's been doing lately, especially since he's heard other schools in the district are getting more attention that Slaughter Elementary.

"Our school's falling down, Slaughter is falling down and they're discussing building a half a million dollar track at two different schools," he said.

Oneal says he won't stop fighting for his children's school until his demand for safety is met.

Wednesday, 2 On Your Side made multiple phone calls to East Feliciana Parish Superintendent Carlos Sam, his office, Slaughter Elementary School, and members of the school board regarding Oneal's concerns. No calls were returned.