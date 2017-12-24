Parents' Christmas gifts to teachers getting social media backlash

Photo: ABC News

OHIO- A family is receiving some major social media backlash about a joke labeled on the wine bottles gifted to their son’s teachers.

Parents Mary and Paul Sommers labeled the bottles with a picture of their 14-year-old son's face and a funny message that says: "Our child might be the reason you drink, so enjoy this bottle on us.”

The older brother of Jake Sommers, the 14-year-old on the bottle, posted a picture of the gift on Twitter where most of the response was positive but some was critical.

“Horrible parents to say that their child thinks he’s a problem. Glad they weren’t my Mom and Dad,” one user tweeted.

But the family said the wine labels were meant as a joke and to show appreciation for teachers, not as a slam against Jake.

Mary Sommers said her friend who works for a printing company came up with the idea and made a mockup, which Mary Sommers showed to her son beforehand.

“I showed him the example label she had mocked up, and he said, 'Yeah, let’s run with this, Mom, and give it to my coaches too,'” Mary Sommers said.

For his part, Jake said the social media attention has made him feel a little famous.

“[People at school] all think I’m a celebrity because of how crazy it’s gotten online,” he said.