Parents charged after teen dies during fast

Photo: Miami Herald

REEDSBURG, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prosecutors have charged a father and mother from Reedsburg who allegedly let their teenage son die during a religious fast.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Sauk County prosecutors charged 49-year-old Kehinde Omosebi and 48-year-old Titilayo Omosebi with child neglect causing death as well as child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Reedsburg Police Chief Timothy Becker says Kehinde Omosebi went to police on Sunday to report his 15-year-old son's death. When officers arrived at the family's home, they found the dead teen and an extremely emaciated 11-year-old boy. They also found Titilayo Omosebi emaciated.

Kehinde Omosebi told police he was a minister and the family had started a religious fast July 19. Becker says police don't believe he's a minister.

Kehinde Omosebi's attorney, Leonie Dolch, didn't immediately return a voicemail. Online court records did not list an attorney for Titilayo Omosebi.