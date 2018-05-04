76°
Parents arrested after 15-month-old ingests crystal meth

1 hour 25 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, May 04 2018 May 4, 2018 May 04, 2018 7:31 PM May 04, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Jackson Clarion Ledger
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 15-month-old child who ingested crystal methamphetamine are facing felony child abuse charges in Mississippi.
  
Multiple media outlets report 24-year-old Shawn Beasley and his 17-year-old wife are in custody at the Jones County Jail. It was unknown if either is represented by an attorney.
  
The sheriff's department says deputies responded to a child abuse report Thursday at South Central Regional Medical Center where the mother brought the toddler after seeing the child lick a bottle cap that allegedly had crystal meth in it.
  
The sheriff's office says the parents frequently used drugs.
