Parents arrested after 15-month-old ingests crystal meth
LAUREL, Miss. (AP) - The parents of a 15-month-old child who ingested crystal methamphetamine are facing felony child abuse charges in Mississippi.
Multiple media outlets report 24-year-old Shawn Beasley and his 17-year-old wife are in custody at the Jones County Jail. It was unknown if either is represented by an attorney.
The sheriff's department says deputies responded to a child abuse report Thursday at South Central Regional Medical Center where the mother brought the toddler after seeing the child lick a bottle cap that allegedly had crystal meth in it.
The sheriff's office says the parents frequently used drugs.
