Parent's rant goes viral after LSU band member denied chance to march in Zulu over stolen hat

NEW ORLEANS - Members of LSU's Golden Band took advantage of a rare opportunity to lead the famous Zulu parade in New Orleans Tuesday, but one of those musicians was apparently denied his chance to march after a thief made off with a piece of his uniform.

A scathing social media post from Jay Boudoin lambasted the unidentified thief for stealing his son's hat during the pre-parade lineup. Boudoin said the hat was put down as the cymbal line took a breather before the parade began.

When it came time to march, the hat was nowhere to be found, and his son had to be taken out of the lineup due to his incomplete uniform.

"I hope karma bites you in your cowardly *** hard! He is not allowed to march now in something he has worked extremely hard to achieve but he will have to ride in the van since he doesn’t have a hat," the post read.

Boudoin explained he understood the decision from the band staff to not allow his son to march without the proper equipment, saying his anger lies solely with the person who stole the hat.

He also shared an image of the hat and asked that anyone who spots it contacts police.

Boudoin's plea has been shared more than 6,500 times since Tuesday. You can read the full post here.