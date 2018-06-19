Parent posts video of toddler scaling pool ladder as a warning to parents

A video of a toddler scaling a locked and covered ladder to reach an above-ground pool has now gone viral online, serving as a warning for all families.

Keith Wyman posted a video on Facebook last week of his 2-year-old son successfully climbing a covered and padlocked pool ladder.

The young child is seen grabbing on to the gated ladder and lifting himself up to the top of the protective cover when his mother quickly picks him up and removes him.

Their video has more than 20 million views on Facebook.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 3 million above-ground pools in the U.S. and drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4.