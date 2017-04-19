Parent flagged down ambulance in unsuccessful attempt to save infant's life

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating the death of an infant after the child's guardian flagged down an ambulance as the parent was trying to drive the child to the hospital Wednesday.

The parent awoke to find the infant not breathing. In an effort to seek care, the unidentified parent started driving and found an ambulance at the corner of Airline and Beechwood where they got the help of the ambulance's medical team.

Paramedics examined the infant and called for the coroner and police. The coroner will determine how the child died.

As of this post, there is no indication that the situation is anything more than a tragic accident. This story will be updated only if additional police action is conducted.

