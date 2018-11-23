81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pardoned turkeys will live out their days at 'Gobblers Rest'

2 hours 55 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 November 23, 2018 12:20 PM November 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - The pair of turkeys that President Donald Trump pardoned on Tuesday will be living out their days at Virginia Tech.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the turkeys named "Peas" and "Carrots" are going to a place called "Gobblers Rest" in Blacksburg, Virginia. It's a home created for them at the university's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. This is the third consecutive year that the turkeys pardoned by the president will go there.

Poultry immunologist Rami Dalloul said in a statement: "We love that the birds are coming back to Blacksburg to roost once again." Dalloul sequenced the turkey genome a few years ago. The university said his efforts led to whole new levels of understanding the birds, as well as genetics.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days