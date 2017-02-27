Paraplegic woman stuck to mattress after left in bed for two years

BATON ROUGE - A paraplegic woman was transported to the hospital with infections after she was improperly cared for over the past two years.

According to a report from the Advocate, 53-year-old Quintin Harris and 75-year-old Barbara Harris were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Sunday after it was determined the two did not properly care for the woman. Deputies investigated the two after the victim reportedly called for transportation from the home she shares with the Harrises Friday night.

EMS attempted to transport the woman, but workers discovered her infected sores were so severe they were stuck to the mattress. Workers also found feces on her legs and the bed.

Firefighters were called to assist in transporting the woman and she was eventually moved with her mattress to a nearby hospital via an ambulance. Once there, hospital workers were able to remove the woman from the bed.

Hospital staff found several infected wounds and open sores on the woman's body. According to deputies, one of the sores was so severe it left bone exposed.

The report says the woman relied on her uncle and grandmother for help, but she refused any assistance from them. Authorities did not release the woman's age or identity.